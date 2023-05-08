Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 604 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,303 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $194.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. William Blair began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.