Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,235 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.