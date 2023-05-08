Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Haywood Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.44.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at C$3.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.50 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$4.53.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

