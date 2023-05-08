OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.02

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.02 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.14.
OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.
