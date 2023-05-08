Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. 35,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 539,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Specifically, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,490.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,772 shares of company stock worth $1,945,154. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Stock Down 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $934.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 49.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

