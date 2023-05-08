Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.48 per share for the quarter.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

TSE:OVV opened at C$46.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.10. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$43.88 and a 1-year high of C$79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.58.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ovintiv Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

