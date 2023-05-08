Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $7.23 million and $184,359.58 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,664.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00281351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.42 or 0.00554588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00402880 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,001,329 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

