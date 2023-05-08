P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Cut to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
P/F Bakkafrost Stock Down 5.5 %
P/F Bakkafrost stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. P/F Bakkafrost has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $71.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92.
About P/F Bakkafrost
