Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 113,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 47,840 shares.The stock last traded at $55.46 and had previously closed at $55.34.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and\u002For 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

