Page Arthur B Makes New $259,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Page Arthur B acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.02. 481,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,414. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

