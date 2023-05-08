Pale Fire Capital SE Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 580,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000. Kinross Gold comprises 1.5% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,968,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.93. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.53%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

