Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $766,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up 0.4% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $156,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

