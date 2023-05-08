Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 130.50% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Par Pacific news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock worth $657,863 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 13.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

