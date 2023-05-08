Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 113,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 356,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $51.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 202,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,998,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,977,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 202,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,998,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,977,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 75,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,870,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 780,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129,659 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 71.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 110,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the third quarter valued at about $471,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

