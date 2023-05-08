Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Pason Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:PSYTF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.45. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Solar and Energy Storage. The North America segment includes services provided to drillings rigs in the Canada and the U.S.

