PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.95 EPS.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.52. 18,624,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,375,816. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.88.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.