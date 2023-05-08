PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.5-7.0% on a spot basis and +7.5-8.0% FXN, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.95 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.88.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,472,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,363,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. PayPal has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

