PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Trimmed by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 4.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $193.78. 472,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.84%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

