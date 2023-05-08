Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,873,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,258,327 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.0% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.32% of Pfizer worth $915,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

PFE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.44. 2,754,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,461,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

