PFSweb (PFSW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $98.52 million for the quarter.

PFSweb Stock Performance

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at PFSweb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,119.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in PFSweb by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

