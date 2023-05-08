Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,484,250,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,390,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,655,000 after purchasing an additional 496,017 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.61. The stock had a trading volume of 202,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,982. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.41.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

