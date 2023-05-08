Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 77,790 R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,790 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,896 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 288,819 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,402,194 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,092 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.32. 666,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,424. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee Rivas acquired 71,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

