Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Farmland Partners worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmland Partners

In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,170.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,512.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,660. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,921. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $574.31 million, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FPI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.