Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $153,000 Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Down 1.7 %

TXG traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 224,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,544. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $56.22.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,928 shares of company stock worth $342,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

