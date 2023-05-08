Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $454,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 69.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,119,719.55. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,326.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,119,719.55. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,776 shares of company stock valued at $35,331,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.28.

DDOG stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.70. 1,207,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

