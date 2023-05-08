Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.10. 334,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

