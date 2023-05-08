Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 0.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.57. 738,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

