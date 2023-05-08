Piper Sandler Trims Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price to $180.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.20.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.93. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 170.97% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12,174.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,053,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.