Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Achieves $57.93 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $57.93 million and approximately $71,163.66 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00119704 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

