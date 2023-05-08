Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) CEO Acquires $993,750.00 in Stock

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Plains GP Stock Down 1.8 %

Plains GP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,633. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Plains GP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 157,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Plains GP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

