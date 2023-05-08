Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Robert W. Baird

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.33.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $85.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.11%. The company had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.