PlayAGS (AGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $81.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.17 million. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PlayAGS Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $201.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PlayAGS (AGS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.