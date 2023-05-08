PlayAGS (AGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $81.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.17 million. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PlayAGS Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $201.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

