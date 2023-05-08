Precision Drilling (PDS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/1/2023 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $91.00.

4/27/2023 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$120.00.

4/27/2023 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$125.00.

4/26/2023 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

4/14/2023 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$135.00.

3/16/2023 – Precision Drilling is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.25. 47,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,726. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $661.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.39. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $376.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 599.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

