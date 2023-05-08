Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 39,453 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2,016.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,453 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

NYSE:EL opened at $214.10 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.49.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.