Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-$1.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Progyny also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

PGNY stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,504,595.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,504,595.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,304.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,037 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

