Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-$1.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Progyny also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.20.
Progyny Stock Performance
PGNY stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,504,595.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,087,304.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,037 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
