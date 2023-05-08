Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,075 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 4.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.35% of Prologis worth $363,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.33. The company had a trading volume of 447,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,325. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $139.45.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

