Prom Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.42 or 0.00015992 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $80.63 million and $3.21 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.7082926 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,556,076.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

