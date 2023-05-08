ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $17.19

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $16.15. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 1,392,013 shares.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 36,809.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 80,980 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,322,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

