Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,578 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $199.00 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

