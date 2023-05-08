Proton 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.89 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Proton has a market capitalization of $19.29 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 16,876,607,959 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

