PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $2,564,600.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.23, for a total value of $2,564,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,310,894.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.59. 410,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average is $125.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 7.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PTC by 81.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 28.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 40.5% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PTC

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

