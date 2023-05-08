Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Shares Up 52.3%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 52.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 94,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 20,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Rating)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.