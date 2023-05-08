Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) CFO Anthony Staniak Purchases 17,403 Shares

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) CFO Anthony Staniak acquired 17,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $49,250.49. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 185,724 shares in the company, valued at $525,598.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Quad/Graphics Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Quad/Graphics stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.78. 200,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,315. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.39.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 0.44%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quad/Graphics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.
