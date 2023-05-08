Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) CFO Anthony Staniak Purchases 17,403 Shares

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) CFO Anthony Staniak acquired 17,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $49,250.49. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 185,724 shares in the company, valued at $525,598.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Quad/Graphics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.78. 200,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,315. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 0.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 58,456 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 111,550 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 466,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 57,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quad/Graphics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

Further Reading

