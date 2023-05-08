Quantfury Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $89.47 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $89.47 million and $45,242.64 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $8.95 or 0.00032327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.98283762 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,813.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

