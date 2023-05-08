Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.58 and $2.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

