Radix Price Reaches $0.0817 on Exchanges (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $620.59 million and $7.04 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,804,327 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

