Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 804,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115,701 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amgen were worth $211,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.30. The stock had a trading volume of 723,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.38. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

