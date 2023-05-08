Raymond James & Associates Has $1.71 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664,483 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,710,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,732,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,238,000 after purchasing an additional 112,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,997,000 after purchasing an additional 331,892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,099,768 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

