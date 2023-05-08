Raymond James & Associates Has $230.69 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $230,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DE. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $381.15. The stock had a trading volume of 557,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,391. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.70 and a 200-day moving average of $411.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.