Raymond James & Associates Has $238.96 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,939 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of S&P Global worth $238,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI remained flat at $354.19 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

